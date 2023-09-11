Crowds gathered on Bexhill seafront yesterday (Sunday, September 10) to watch a unique cycling show.

The performance was part of Sussex Blazing Saddles, a new project by Brighton-based KP Projects CIC, which explores the pioneering heritage of women and cycling since the 19th century, the role in the suffragette movement and the transformation of clothing and society across Sussex as a result.

The Bicycle Ballet Co put on two outdoor performances on the seafront at 1pm and at 3pm.

Spectators were treated to a fast-paced cycling ballet show, complete with stunts and a storyline about the evolution of clothing worn by women for cycling.

A spokesperson for the Blazing Saddles project said: “Blazing Saddles will aim to reveal untold stories of Sussex’s women’s cycling history, such as Tessie Reynolds, the 16-year-old Brightonian who set new records in 1893 whilst wearing bloomers. Or Bexhill’s pioneering ‘bicycle boulevard’ and bike hire chalet, which opened in 1896, led by Muriel Brassey, wife of landowner Gilbert Sackville, 8th Earl De La Warr, which provided women cyclists a place to exercise their new hobby, despite disapproval.

“With support from National Lottery Heritage Fund the project will run from 2022 to 2024, with activities based around four main locations— Bexhill, Newhaven, Worthing and Brighton & Hove.

“The project will explore cycling history from 1890s, capturing the later voting rights for women over 21, to present day, addressing issues such as environmental sustainability and the shortage of women cycling.”

Bexhill Museum, cycling group Bexhill Wheelers, and Bexhill county councillor Ian Hollidge have provided support and classic photos and bikes to the project.

1 . Sussex Blazing Saddles perform in Bexhill on Sunday September 10 2023. Sussex Blazing Saddles perform in Bexhill on Sunday September 10 2023. Photo: JL

