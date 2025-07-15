Bexhill bus shelter gets railway themed artwork

The artwork appeared recently on a bus shelter and was organised by community arts group W.AVE Arts in collaboration with well known street artist Luke Brabants.

It features a steam train pulling into a station with blue skies and a field of wild flowers in the foreground.

A spokesperson for W,AVE Arts said: “We wanted to transform this bus stop into a vibrant celebration of local travel. Since it is right by the station, and on request from Bexhill Town Council, we thought why not paint a train on it?

"It’s a fun little nod to journeys that start right there. A big thank you to everyone who stopped by to say hello as Luke was painting it in blistering sunshine.”

Luke has painted a number of well-loved local murals, including the sea-themed railway arch that leads to the beach at Glyne Gap.

1 . How the bus shelter looked before the artwork How the bus shelter looked before the artwork Photo: supplied