New Bexhill street artplaceholder image
New Bexhill street art

Bexhill bus shelter gets railway themed artwork

By Andy Hemsley
Published 15th Jul 2025, 11:14 BST
Am eye-catching new art work is turning heads at Endwell Road, close to Bexhill railway station.

The artwork appeared recently on a bus shelter and was organised by community arts group W.AVE Arts in collaboration with well known street artist Luke Brabants.

It features a steam train pulling into a station with blue skies and a field of wild flowers in the foreground.

A spokesperson for W,AVE Arts said: “We wanted to transform this bus stop into a vibrant celebration of local travel. Since it is right by the station, and on request from Bexhill Town Council, we thought why not paint a train on it?

"It’s a fun little nod to journeys that start right there. A big thank you to everyone who stopped by to say hello as Luke was painting it in blistering sunshine.”

Luke has painted a number of well-loved local murals, including the sea-themed railway arch that leads to the beach at Glyne Gap.

How the bus shelter looked before the artwork

1. How the bus shelter looked before the artwork

How the bus shelter looked before the artwork Photo: supplied

New Bexhill street art

2. New Bexhill street art

New Bexhill street art Photo: supplied

Related topics:BexhillBexhill Town Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice