Bexhill busker launches a ‘National Busking Day’ to support cancer charity

Kevin Terrell, from Bexhill-on-sea, known as the Macmillan Busker to locals, is launching a National Busking Day and is encouraging fellow buskers from across the UK, to join him on Saturday July 1 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kevin, the ‘Macmillan Busker’ performing on the promenade at Bexhill-on-sea

More than 40 buskers have already agreed to join Kevin, but he is aiming to inspire 100 or more to fundraise with him for people living with cancer.

Since 2017 Kevin has become quite a fixture busking in seaside towns along the south coast and has raised over £13,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support as a thank-you for the support his mother received over 20 years ago when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Kevin said: “Music is a real passion of mine and on a sunny day in Bexhill I can raise over £200 busking for Macmillan and I love it! I know there are others up and down the country doing the same as me so I thought I’d try and get us all together and launch a National Busking Day so we can pool our efforts for an amazing cause.

"Within weeks of having the idea and launching my webpage over 40 people have signed up including buskers in Birmingham, Braintree, Leeds and Glasgow but my aim is to get 100 or more and try to raise over £20,000 to help fund cancer nurses and support workers who do such a fantastic job. But, the sky is the limit!”

Sussex Macmillan Fundraising Manager, Chie Ishira, said: “Kevin is a great ambassador for Macmillan and his performances are legendary amongst locals and certainly brighten up people’s days on their trips to the seaside. His energy, enthusiasm and singing talent have raised an incredible amount of money for Macmillan over the years, helping us to fund our incredible cancer professionals.

“I am constantly amazed by the new and fun ways our supporters think of to raise money for Macmillan and we are 100% behind Kevin and can’t wait to see how many buskers join Kevin for this great day of busking on what will hopefully become an annual event.”

If you are a singer, musician or entertainer and would like to find out more about how to get involved visit: MacmillanBuskers.com