Bexhill care team wear pink to support breast cancer campaign

They were joined by Clle Abul Azad, Vice Chair of East Sussex County Council and former Mayor of Bexhill, who expressed pride in supporting this vital initiative aimed at raising awareness and improving access to cancer care.

He said: “I remain deeply committed to promoting cancer awareness and ensuring that our residents have access to the highest quality care and support.”

Heartfelt thanks were extended to the dedicated team at Bexhill PCN for their continued efforts in raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer. In particular, appreciation was given to Dr. Binodh Chathanath Bhaskaran, Clinical Director, and Nicky Hodge, PCN and Federation Manager, for their outstanding leadership and ongoing commitment to delivering vital community healthcare services.

Gratitude was also shared with the Town Hall officers who attended the event, recognising their ongoing support and dedication to the local community.

Cllr Azad added: “Together, as a united community, we can strengthen these vital services and raise the awareness needed to save lives,” added Cllr Azad. “Early detection through regular screenings is key — I encourage everyone to make use of the excellent resources available through the Bexhill PCN.”

A spokesperson for Bexhill PCN said: “The teams across Bexhill PCN and our local practices have proudly taken part in Wear It Pink Day to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Now

“From pink outfits to delicious bakes, everyone joined in to show their support for this fantastic cause and together we’ve raised over £150.

“A huge thank you to all those who got involved and donated. Your kindness helps make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

1 . Bexhill Primary Care Network support breast cancer campaign Bexhill Primary Care Network support breast cancer campaign Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill Primary Care Network support breast cancer campaign Bexhill Primary Care Network support breast cancer campaign Photo: supplied