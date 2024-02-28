Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Men’s Shed is an organisation, which aims to provide a friendly and welcoming space for men to socialise and work on community projects.

The charity also aims to combat loneliness and isolation.

The Bexhill branch, which is based in London Road, faces having to find a new base, as the HFS site where it is currently located is up for sale.

MP Huw Merriman at Bexhill Men's Shed

Recently, Bexhill MP Huw Merriman visited the Bexhill Men’s Shed to hear about the charity and its work.

During the visit, he met with Derek Merkl, chairman of Bexhill Men’s Shed, and its members to hear first-hand the impact the charity has on the community.

Huw said: “The Men’s Shed needs to find a new home in Bexhill and are also looking to start satellite projects in other parts of Bexhill to meet demand. I would like to be able to help them with their relocation and expansion plans so I would love to hear from anyone who may have some suitable land or space for this outstanding project.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the members of Bexhill Men’s Shed. Derek and his team have created a fantastic project in the heart of Bexhill which provides a safe and welcoming place for people to share their interests and skills as well as providing friendship, support and certainly a lot of laughter while I was there. I saw first-hand some of the wonderful projects they have been working on."

Bexhill Men’s Shed gained 70 members in its first year. Due to demand, it now welcomes women on a dedicated Ladies Day and it also runs a mixed-sex day.

The Shed’s members told Huw that they were keen to learn and develop practical skills such as DIY, carpentry, and engineering.