Bexhill: Chinook helicopter spotted flying low over De La Warr Pavilion
Resident Jamie Hiscocks took these pictures of the Boeing Chinook helicopter as it was flying low along the Sussex coast.
He said: “These pics were taken by the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion domes. I was lucky, the timing couldn't have been better.
“I was taking a stroll along Bexhill seafront at the time and being an aviation fan, I recognised the distinctive sound of a Chinook approaching in the distance long before I could see it, so I got my camera ready and was able to film the event. It was really low over the beach.”
The Boeing Chinook is a large, tandem rotor helicopter operated by the Royal Air Force.
