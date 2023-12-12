Poor Bexhill is not having much luck with its Christmas tree this year.

A newly arrived Christmas tree in Bexhill town centre has fallen victim to the high winds that hit the area on Sunday. The tree had only been erected in Devonshire Square and decorated on Friday December 8. Now it is leaning at a rather precarious angle.

The larger tree was erected by Bexhill Town Council in response to an angry backlash that the first tree they provided was too small

The new tree was decorated on Saturday by young conservation volunteers. According to reports, people were chasing baubles down the road to save them on Sunday after they had been blown off the tree.

Bexhill's replacement Christmas tree for 2023 pictured on December 12 when it was slightly leaning over.

A campaign set up by W.Ave Arts Bexhill to provide the town with a Christmas tree in 2024 hit its fundraising target within hours after being launched. Since its launch, on December 1, it has raised almost £1,200.

W.Ave Arts Bexhill’s fundraising page can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/christmas-tree-bexhill.