This was the culmination of a TV "Dragon's Den" style competition, where local charities, not for profit organisations and community groups had been invited to apply to share in a £10,000 pot that had been ring fenced by the Club.

Sue Saunders, Community Services Chair said "The Lions motto is “We serve!” and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing locally since the 1971. We wanted to help our community help themselves through supporting local projects. The ‘Den’ provided the rare chance for voluntary and community organisations to present their ideas to a panel with a chance of gaining financial support."

In the application form they had to show the need, what the money would be used for, how it would benefit the community as a whole or a specific group as well as how the success of the project would be measured.

Bexhill groups get donations from The Lions

The applications were shortlisted to nine groups who had to present in The Lions' Den to a panel as well as to Club Members.

From these, seven were invited to receive a cheque towards the cost of their project and a certificate.

The successful organisations were; Pit Stop Youth Trust with funding towards fitting out a new workshop facility, Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance(BDAA) where funds will help their "Singing Down Memory Lane" programme, Ladies Section of The Mens' Shed in support of their upholstery courses, Bexhill Hub to Support Ukraine for a well-being programme, The Pelham, to fund new group sessions as part of their counseling service, Bexhill Diabetic Support Group to provide additional support group meetings and Bexhill Maritime to fund education resources.

After receiving their awards from Lion President Pam Edwards, each of the winners gave a brief talk about how the money would be used and the benefits it would bring to the local community.

Pam thanked all the Lions involved in the competition and rounding off the evening said "I would like to thank the winners for the work that they do and how they have shown a need for their new services and the benefits they will provide to so many people. We are delighted that our contributions will help them continue in making Bexhill the caring and supportive community that it is.

“Tonight we have been able to offer support to our youth, those less fortunate than ourselves, to those in need of help, to our friends from Ukraine, to local community groups wanting to enrich the lives of others and also to better care for our environment.

“This evening, this room is full of kind, caring thoughtful people who really want to make a difference and make this world a better place. Thank you all".

For more information on Bexhill Lions and membership opportunities visit their Facebook page, www.bexhill-lions.org.uk or call Lion Rick on 0845 833 9591