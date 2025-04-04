Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill’s public toilets will come under new management from this month.

The town council has announced this week it will be licensing and managing the facilities, taking over the running of them from Rother District Council.

A spokesperson said: “Following a review of public conveniences in the area, both councils have worked together to find a sustainable solution that maintains these vital facilities while ensuring they are well-managed and maintained for the future.

“Public toilets play an essential role in supporting tourism, local businesses, and the general well-being of the community, and this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to keeping Bexhill a welcoming place for all.”

In November 2023 Rother District Council closed a number of Bexhill’s public toilets over the winter as part of a cost-cutting measure.

This sparked the launch of a petition in protest that attracted hundreds of signatures.

Council bosses said they made the decision because the authority faced a £3.8 million pound shortfall in its budget for 2024/25.

The district council has been in discussion with a number of town and parish councils across Rother to see if they could take over the management of public toilets.

Bexhill Town Council said from this month it will be taking over the management of the toilets by Little Common Roundabout, East Parade, West Parade, Sidley, Little Common Recreation Ground, Norman’s Bay, as well as the ones in Cooden Sea Road, pending the reconnection of the water supply.

It added the facilities in Channel View East are being leased to the town council on a long-term basis.

The Devonshire Square toilets, leased from Network Rail and managed by the town council are undergoing a refurbishment to enhance their facilities for public use, the town council said.

Paul Wilson, mayor of Bexhill, said: “This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to keeping essential services available to residents and visitors. Public toilets might not always be the first thing people think about, but they are crucial in ensuring accessibility and comfort for all who visit and live in Bexhill.”

Cllr Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services at Rother District Council, said: “We are pleased to be working with Bexhill Town Council to secure these facilities and ensure they remain available to the public. This is a great example of collaboration for the benefit of the community.”