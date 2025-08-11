The annual Bexhill Day event takes place on Saturday (August 16).

Bexhill Day was originally celebrated in 1917, with the town council reinstating the tradition in 2021.

The town council said the event is a chance for local charities, organisations and groups to come together and engage with the public on East Parade as part of a very special seafront showcase.

Among those exhibiting on Saturday will be The Royal British Legion, Royal Air Forces Association, Bexhill Lions Club, Bexhill Police, Veterans Growth, Bexhill Diabetes Support Group, Bexhill Primary Care Network, Community Supporters, Homecall, the Maitreya Kadampa Buddhist Centre, The Creation Station, The League of Friends of the Bexhill Hospital, and Bexhill Natural Health, as well as many other organisations.

Emergency services and the armed forces will also be there, providing information about their services and activities in the area.

The town council said a flypast of military aeroplanes will be taking place on the day, weather permitting.

Last year on Bexhill Day, a health and wellbeing market was held, as well as a classic car show by Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, a line-up of local musicians and the Royal British Legion Concert Band who provided entertainment at the bandstand, as well as a flypast of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

This year’s Bexhill Day celebrations run from 10am to 3pm.

