Bexhill: Eddie Izzard to star in new heist series for Disney+

The comedian, who grew up in the Bexhill area, will appear alongside Gemma Arterton, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Niamh Algar in Disney’s original UK series Culprits.

Filming will start this week in Canada and later across Europe, including the UK and Spain, according to Screen Daily.

The eight-part series follows the aftermath of a heist, as the crew find themselves individually targeted by a killer. It is being directed by J Blakeson and Claire Oakley, and produced by Stephen Garrett’s London-based company Character 7.

Eddie Izzard filming new project for BBC at De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

It was commissioned under Disney’s adult-focused Star brand, and is one of the first UK original series to be announced by Disney+.

Izzard, 60, recently starred in the Netflix series Stay Close, based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling crime novels.

She has also been cast in a modern adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 Gothic novella The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde. The movie, called Doctor Jekyll, will be a female reimagining of the tale, with Izzard playing the lead role of Dr Nina Jekyll.