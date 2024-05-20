Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plaque has been unveiled in Bexhill in honour of a community stalwart, who devoted his life to the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Ernest J Randall died on his 92nd birthday on May 4 last year.

To mark the anniversary residents at Sutton Place and members of the Bexhill branch of the Royal British Legion attended the unveiling of the plaque to mark his lifelong service.

Jill Lawson, branch secretary, said the plaque is called Ernie’s Stop and is located where he used to wait for the No 14 local community bus and people wanted a permanent reminder of him following his death last year.

The unveiling of the plaque

There is also a QR code people can scan with their smartphones, which then reveals Ernest’s life history.

Jill said: “Ernest retired to Bexhill and lived for over 30 years at Sutton Place. He was a member of the British Legion for over 60 years, culminating in the Bexhill Branch Presidency in 2016 until retirement through poor health.

“Designed to include the yellow bus colour and identifying his commitment to the British Legion, the plaque was unveiled by the current Bexhill Branch President, Lt Colonel Peter Swanson MBE, and was well-attended. A QR code is included on the plaque enabling more information to be read about Ernest’s life.”

Ernest was born in London, as the youngest of 10 children.

The plaque

After school he did his National Service in 1949, working in a field hospital and also in Malaya. He then spent 12 years with the 17th London General Hospital Territorial Army.

He also worked as a youth worker for Save the Children and for 16 years he became chief executive of the Association of Combined Youth Clubs.

For his charitable work he was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 1991.

He served with various branches of The Royal British Legion for more than 60 years, throughout his life.

