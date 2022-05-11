Bexhill fire: emergency crews called to block of flats

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said Joint Fire Control received the first 999 call at 9.36pm, reporting a fire on Cranfield Road.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Fire engines from Bexhill, Bohemia Road (Hastings) and Broad Oak were sent to the scene along with the command support unit and three officers.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out a fire in a first floor flat.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Bexhill on Tuesday, May 10.

“One person was given first aid treatment and SECAmb was informed.”