Bexhill fire: emergency crews called to block of flats

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said Joint Fire Control received the first 999 call at 9.36pm, reporting a fire on Cranfield Road.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Fire engines from Bexhill, Bohemia Road (Hastings) and Broad Oak were sent to the scene along with the command support unit and three officers.
“Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out a fire in a first floor flat.
“One person was given first aid treatment and SECAmb was informed.”
The fire service said there will be a routine investigation to establish the cause of a fire.