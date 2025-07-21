Bexhill firefighters' two marathons challenge for charity
Alex Thompson, Toby Fry, Daryl Streeter, Stuart Lawson, Tristan Fawkes, and Kevin Smith are raising money for the Firefighters Charity.
Daryl said: “We are raising money for the Firefighters Charity and in memory of firefighters Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler who tragically lost their lives in the Bicester fire in May 2025.
“Their courage, dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten. This challenge is our way of honouring their memory, showing support for their families and colleagues that support the fire and rescue community.”
The Firefighters Charity provides physical rehabilitation, mental health support and wellbeing programs and is funded primarily through donations and fundraising efforts.
Daryl said he and the other five firefighters are taking on the 4x4x48 challenge inspired and invented by David Goggins.
He said: “The challenge itself will see a team of six firefighters running four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours, meaning the team will run nearly two marathons within the 48-hour period.
“The challenge will begin on August 26 at 8pm, with the last run starting at 4pm on August 28. The team welcomes all the support and any members of the public who wish to run any of the different stints of the challenge.
“The team will be running two different four-mile routes around Bexhill, alternating each time of the 12 runs. If any members of the public wish to run with us, then each run will begin from Bexhill fire station at the following times: August 26 – 8pm; August 27 – 12am, 4am, 8am, 12pm, 4pm, 8pm; August 28 – 12am, 4am, 8am, 12pm, 4pm.”
The team has set up a JustGiving page online which can be found here: www.justgiving.com/page/bexhill-firefighters-4x4x48.
The Bicester Motion fire broke out at around 6.40pm on May 15 at a hangar at the Bicester Motion site on Bicester Airfield in Bicester, Oxfordshire.
Firefighters Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler, from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and a member of the public died.
