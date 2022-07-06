Bexhill gets ready for Wimbledon screening seafront party

Box Broadband marketing director Steve Garrood said: "Box really enjoy being at the heart of the Bexhill community and love helping everyone have a great time while supporting such a great charity as Bexhill Lions.”

The Box Broadband Bexhill Wimbledon Picnic at the De La Warr Pavilion is a free event being held in support of the Bexhill Lions charity.

It will start at 10am on Sunday and will not finish until the final ball at the championship is served, with visitors being treated to a selection of strawberries and cream, Pimms, and craft ale.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Box Broadband marketing director Steve Garrood said: "Box really enjoy being at the heart of the Bexhill community and love helping everyone have a great time while supporting such a great charity as Bexhill Lions.”

Local traders like Harold's Hogroast, Coffee n Co and Mucky Duck Bakery will attend the event providing food and drink.