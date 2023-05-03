Bexhill shops and businesses are gearing up to mark KIng Charles III’s coronation this weekend.

Businesses have decorated their shop windows in red, white and blue.

Bunting has been put up around the town centre, with shops featuring royal displays.

Bexhill is holding its own celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (May 6), with Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and the De La Warr Pavilion organising the event on the seafront, which will include a live screening of the Coronation.

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, said: “We have teamed up with the De La Warr Pavilion to create a whole day of fantastic free family entertainment with a giant video screen showing live coverage of the royal processions and ceremonies from 9am, through to a special coronation celebration concert on the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace from 4pm to 9pm.”

There will be a funfair with extra special children's attractions from Knockhatch Adventure Park, a street food festival by local hospitality and tea and cakes from the Bexhill Lions.

On Monday (May 8) Bexhill will be hosting a medieval-themed event to celebrate Charles III’s Coronation.

The festivities will be held on the seafront lawns from 10am to 5pm.

Roger Crouch, organiser, said: “On Bank Holiday Monday, we will be flying the Medieval Royal Standard in an action-packed family fun day.

"Fighting knights will be in the arena to find the King's champion, with Stunt Action Specialists returning to Bexhill.

"Having performed the Prohibition stunt action at the Roaring 20s and Bond action at the 60s Revolution, they return as the ‘fighting knights’, a truly spectacular stunt action show.

“There will also be living history groups with their authentic and educational encampments, bringing their enthusiasm with their entertainment, music and dance from the period, including medieval minstrels acapella folk harmony and Morris dancing, as well as brilliant comedy shows with our jester, well-known on the medieval circuit, wolves, archery and much more.

“Not to be missed is the King’s Procession, headed by drummers with flags and banners escorting the King and bringing the knights to the arena.”

Darren Raper at Abbott & Abbott.

Bow Ties - British Artisan Food & Drink.

www.aspens.org.uk

The window at Font, Antiques and Vintage.