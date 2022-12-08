A Bexhill 11-year-old has found joy in support from a charity after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of primary bone cancer.

Maisie Askew was diagnosed with Osteoblastoma, a type of benign tumour, in January 2021 after complaining of a stiff neck.

The tumour had completely crushed her c5 vertebrae, putting her entire neck at risk.

Maisie underwent 13 hours of surgery at King’s College Hospital to remove the mass and the operation was deemed a success, but six months later, the family found out that things had changed and the tumour looked different.

Maisie with therapy dog Thomas.

Their worst fears were realised when Maisie was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma – an aggressive form of primary bone cancer.

During this difficult time, Maisie and her family have been supported by charity Spread a Smile which allows her to take part in virtual one-to-one sessions with entertainers, bedside visits from Thomas the therapy dog, and outings when she feels well enough.

The charity said that these sessions have given Maisie ‘so much joy and laughter’, helping to distract her from her treatment and pain.

Maisie’s mum, Claire Askew, said: “When we found out about Maisie’s cancer, our world fell apart.

Maisie and her mum Claire.

"We found ourselves living from scan to scan, sitting around in hospitals, watching our young daughter undergoing painful and upsetting surgery and treatments, whilst being separated from the rest of our family.

"The feelings of helplessness, desperation and extreme worry and anxiety were almost unmanageable.

"Spread a Smile has helped to brighten our days during some of the darkest times.”

The charity is raising funds this Christmas to help others receive this life-changing support.

While it is still having to adapt its services to protect those vulnerable to Covid19, the charity is brightening up more Christmasses by adding in-person elf visits to their Virtual Grotto.

It will also send 700 smile hampers and 3,000 gifts to children in hospital.

Claire added: “[Spread a Smile] are like a breath of fresh air and have given Maisie so much to smile about.

They help us to feel normal again and forget what Maisie is going through, even if it’s for a short time.

"What they do is truly wonderful and I can’t thank them enough for helping my daughter to find happiness amongst the pain.”

