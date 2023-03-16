Edit Account-Sign Out
Bexhill girl, 6, donating her locks to Little Princess Trust in charity fundraiser

A Bexhill schoolgirl has raised hundreds of pounds towards helping a charity that helps sick children.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:48 GMT

Pearl Brace, aged six, decided she wanted to have her long hair cut short in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.

Pearl’s parents, Jessica Gates and Richard Brace, have set up a fundraising page for her on Gofundme.

Pearl Brace
So far, £300 has been raised against a £550 target.

Pearl’s mum said: “Pearl decided she wanted to cut her hair short for a child in need so I suggested the charity, Little Princess Trust. She decided that’s what she wanted to do and started to raise money for this charity.

"Pearl has only had small home trims since being born. This will be her first proper hair cut, which is booked in for March 30 at Urban Hair in St Leonards, which they are doing free of charge for the reason she is donating it. Pearl has currently got £300 in donations. I was advised it costs £550 to get the wigs made so she would love to hit that target.”

Pearl’s fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/pearl-is-getting-the-chop.

