Bexhill holds ceremony to honour war hero pilot

The memorial service, held at St Mark’s Church, Little Common, honoured Roy’s extraordinary life and service, including his role in Operation Manna—a critical RAF humanitarian mission to deliver food to starving civilians in Nazi-occupied Netherlands during the final months of the war.

Roy passed away peacefully in December 2024, aged 100.

Taking part in the service were Vice-Chair of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Abul Azad, military representatives, civic leaders, and community members.

The ceremony was attended by Rear Admiral John Kingwell CBE (Deputy Lieutenant), Air Commodore Alan Opie (Trustee of the RAF Association), Wing Commander Guy Mantoura (Sussex Wing RAF Air Cadets), Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Paul Wilson, Cllrs Paul Peters and Paul Plimm, and Pevensey Parish Council Chair Cllr Peter Lowton, among others.

A powerful highlight of the service was the presentation of the Dutch Liberation Memorial Pin to Susan Oldcorn, Roy’s widow, by the Deputy Lieutenant—recognising Roy’s pivotal

contribution to the liberation and survival of the Dutch people.

Seven Standards were paraded, including those of the Royal British Legion, the RAF Association, and a Polish Standard—paying tribute to the many Polish airmen who served in the RAF during the war. A Guard of Honour, under the direction of John Jennings, Chair of the Little Common Branch of the RBL, provided a dignified military tribute.

Speaking after the service, Cllr Abul Azad said: “It was a great honour to attend today’s memorial and represent the County Council in remembering Flight Sergeant Roy Oldcorn—a man of bravery, humility, and quiet strength.

Roy’s story is one of true heroism, not only as a skilled RAF pilot flying Lancaster bombers over hostile territory, but also as a compassionate humanitarian who risked his life to feed starving civilians. His legacy will endure as a reminder of the best of humanity in the darkest of times.”

Roy joined the Royal Air Force at 18 and trained as a bomber pilot in both the UK and Canada before being posted to 153 Squadron at RAF Scampton. In early 1945, at the age of 20, he piloted Lancaster aircraft over the Netherlands at dangerously low altitudes to drop food parcels to Dutch civilians—a mission that required extreme skill and nerve.

After the war, Roy flew repatriation missions for Allied troops and prisoners of war, and later served as personal pilot to US General Mark Clark in occupied Austria. Though he left the RAF in 1947, he continued flying light aircraft until the age of 86.

Of the 55,573 RAF Bomber Command crew who lost their lives in WWII, Roy was one of the last surviving airmen—a living link to the courage and sacrifice of that generation.

