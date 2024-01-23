The Bexhill Horse and Dog Show was first held in 1903.

But the last time the event ran was in 2019 before the pandemic.

Now organisers have said the event is set to return later this year, with it being held on Monday, May 27.

Organisers said the show has not run since 2019, as the original committee decided to mothball the event due to losing committee members.

But due to demand for the event to return, Emily Lawes, the show’s retired chair, formed a new committee to get the attraction up and running again.

Organisers Andy and Emily Lawes said a dynamic new show has been formulated, bringing it back to a ‘fun, family orientated show with all the excitement of a big jumping show but with new additions’.

Andy said: “Ever since the Bexhill Horse Show announced its comeback our social media page has been going crazy. The show has become the buzzword and talk of Bexhill, my email box is full most days.”

Emily said: “We have new attractions like a family dog show, which this year is being run by Bexhill Lions. We have thought long and hard about new family entertainment with lots of traditional fair rides, candy floss and a coconut shy, a heavy horse’s corner with shire horses. We will also have local celebrities, like Ben Stiles, five times Formula Ford Champion and his car.”

Emily herself is a para-equestrian rider, who has ridden for GB as an individual, and in show jumping.

She added: “Local entertainer Uncle Bumble will be mingling with the crowds making balloon models. The Cookham blood hounds, which has always been a great favourite at the show, are back, you can come into the arena and pet them after their display.”

All of the profits will go to two designated charities. Sussex Air Ambulance and St Michael’s Hospice.

A brand new addition to the Bexhill Horse Show will be the hobby horse events.

Entrance is £5 per person and entry for under 12s is free. Disabled parking is available for free.

To enter the various classes people must fill in an application form beforehand, which are available on the show’s website.

For further information or bookings, email: [email protected] or phone 07923 458516 or visit www.bexhillhorseshow.com.

