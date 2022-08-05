Bexhill house builder engages with local primary school children

The session, which was delivered by a dedicated storyteller, saw the children learn all about construction, and the children received 30 copies of the housebuilder’s “We Can Build” children’s book.

Year 3 children took part in an interactive morning with a dedicated storyteller Helen Tozer, learning all about how houses are built, and the careers available in the construction industry. After the session, the pupils received copies of David Wilson Homes’ “We Can Build” books, which encourage young people to learn about the built environment and include information about sustainability in housebuilding and professions available in the industry.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Perry, Sales and Marketing Director for David Wilson Homes, commented: “We want to encourage STEM learning by teaching the children about the roles within the construction industry, in particular the value of housebuilding. The storytelling morning is a wonderful way to bring our messages to life, as storytelling helps to engage us in different ways and encourage our imagination. The book is an easy introduction to housebuilding, and we hope the copies of We Can Build will continue to inspire our next generation of builders!”

Talking to Bexhill primary school children on how houses get built

“We Can Build” was designed by recent graduates from David Wilson Homes’ ASPIRE graduate programme. A number of books were purchased by the housebuilder, which were donated to schools and organisations in the South, with all funds raised to be donated to the Prince’s Trust.

Helen Tozer, Storyteller, added: “We all really enjoyed the session - the book itself was a really engaging introduction to housebuilding. A range of diverse character profiles were featured, including Sofia the Site Manager and Ade the Architect, meaning that the children were able to put themselves in the characters’ shoes, bringing the story to life and helping the children to get stuck into the storytelling session.”

David Wilson Homes currently has a number of three and four-bedroom homes for sale at Rosewood Park, with prices starting from £422,995 for a three-bedroom home.