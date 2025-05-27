Bexhill Lions Open Gardens will support Brain Tumour Research

One of the Bexhill open gardens

This coming Sunday, June 1, Bexhill Lions Club will be opening 6 gardens to the public from 2pm - 5pm.

At 2pm there will be a special opening attraction at Westerley Westcourt Drive TN39 3NA.

Bexhill Lions Club is delighted to welcome Yunus Alonso who will perform a violin recital. Yunus, as a Yr11 student and Grade 8 violinist performed at the Club's talent event some years ago. Since then the Club has supported him on his musical journey.

He gained a musical scholarship to Eton and is currently taking his A levels. He is an amazing talent and will continue his studies at one of London's conservatoires.

The Open Gardens are a little bit different. They will have flamingos, fairies and a few other surprises, as well as plants for sale and of course tea/coffee and cakes. A great afternoon for all the family and one that raises funds for vital medical research.

Lions Clubs in the UK are working in partnership with Brain Tumour Research to raise £1m to help fund game-changing research and raise awareness of the impact of brain tumours. It supports one of the UK's most significant collaborative groups of laboratory-based scientists.

Russell Marriott of Brain Tumour Reserarch, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to members of Lions Clubs across the British Isles for their tireless fundraising efforts which have raised more than £361,000 so far. This disease is indiscriminate; it can affect anyone at any age. What’s more, brain tumours continue to kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, to date, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002."

Lion Pam said: "We would love to see you at our ‘gardens with a difference’ and the cost is just £5 for entrance to all six gardens."

The gardens are at: Westerley, Westcourt Drive TN39 3NA, 50 Terminus Ave TN39 3LZ, *43 Terminus Ave TN39 3LY, *38 Terminus Ave TN39 3LZ

5 Clevedon Rd TN39 4EL, *25 Courthope Drive TN39 4JN (* indicates cash only. The other gardens are cash or card)

For information about the amazing work of Brain Tumour Research visit https://braintumourresearch.org. To see what Bexhill Lions are doing visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk their FB page or call the Club Secretary on 0345 833 9591