Major refurbishment plans for Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion have been unveiled.

The venue said its plans will ‘conserve and enhance’ the Grade 1 listed building ‘over the next decade’.

The proposals include refurbishing the auditorium and creating a new studio for learning, community and hiring events.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “Based on 20 years of operations in its current model, and 90 years since opening in 1935, the emerging plans seek to address pressing conservation and refurbishment issues, widen engagement across the town, district and region, and streamline operations to increase organisational business viability and economic impact regionally.

File: Bexhill. De La Warr Pavilion

“The unrealised original ambitions for the site and subsequent limited investment in the fabric of the building over the decades is a constant challenge for the pavilion in its seaside location. The 2005 scheme was a highly ambitious and successful project, which has since welcomed over seven million people through the doors, however the original fabric investment of around £20m was highly cost engineered and eventually delivered for just £8m.

“This thoughtful and ambitious masterplan scheme developed by a design team led by architects Haworth Tompkins, gives us a roadmap to complete works through the site, addressing practical challenges that include increased welcome and access for artists and visitors, care of the Grade 1 listed building, an auditorium that missed out on investment in 2005 and is in need of urgent attention, refurbished gallery spaces, re-aligned learning and event spaces, and commercial operations that allow the organisation to grow and to support the longer-term conservation of the building.”

The funding for the project is from the Levelling Up Fund in which Rother District Council received a grant in 2023.

Central government allocated almost £20m towards the revamping of the De La Warr Pavilion and creating a community hub in Sidley.

The pavilion held a public consultation about its plans earlier this month, asking for feedback from people about the scheme.

It said the refurbishment will be carried out through a series of phased works, stating with the auditorium and foyers, with further phases ‘delivered in line with fundraising activity’.