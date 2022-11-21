A man from Bexhill has said it is ‘a dream come true’ after he became one of 14 to secure a spot in a highly-acclaimed apprenticeship for a distribution network operator.

Terry Payne, 36, will learning the expert skills to help keep the lights on for 8.4 million homes and businesses across the South East, London and East of England, while supporting Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Terry will spend the next two years on the programme studying at dedicated training centres and working under supervision alongside experienced experts in Lewes to become a linesperson, maintaining, connecting and repairing the overhead electricity network.

He will learn vital skills and play an important role in meeting the growing demand from communities and organisations as more and more turn to low carbon technologies such as Electric Vehicles and heat pumps.

Apprentice Terry Payne from Bexhill is one of 14 new apprentices at UK Power Networks. Photo: Ciaran McCrickard / UKPN.

Terry, who previously worked as an electrician, said: “Overhead power lines are a big part of the electricity network. It’s sensational to be part of the trade.

"The overhead linesperson role appealed to my adventurous side. I like climbing, hiking and holidays in Wales, so it appeals to my outdoors nature.

“When I decided what trade to do, I wanted to challenge myself.

"In this industry there is a lot of maths and the role is safety critical. I wanted to put myself in a position where I had to be focused and on-the-ball and deliver work where there is an element of pride.

“I like the way the world is going with the upscaling of Electric Vehicles. We are like legacy-makers, we are going to be doing something that will outlive us and our children will benefit when more people are driving EVs. I’m going to be a massive part of that.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I just want to be the best overhead linesperson I can be and keep learning. I know there are more opportunities for me here and it’s nice to know there are doors that are ready for me to walk through when the time is right.

“UK Power Networks saw something in me, gave me this apprenticeship and it’s like a dream come true. It is a surreal feeling when you have this ambition to be an electrician, achieve it, then join a company like this, which is the pinnacle. Now, I get the chance to build a career and I feel really blessed. It’s not luck, I have worked really hard to get here.

Applications for the next intake of 50 apprentices for 2023 are now open for more budding enthusiasts.

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “As more industries look to low carbon technologies to help achieve their sustainability and cost ambitions, our apprentices can play an important role in helping to achieve the country’s Net Zero carbon emissions targets over the coming years.

“Our apprenticeship is an ideal opportunity for people who enjoy working in the outdoors and want variety as they will face different challenges every day, usually in different locations.”