At the lunchtime session, Huw chatted to constituents about both local issues and national policy concerns. Plenty of topics were covered in the one and a half hour meeting including: public transport and roads, healthcare, kinship carers, sea defences, Royal Mail delays and the local library service.

After the meeting, the Battle MP said: “It was great to visit Pevensey Bay this week. I very much enjoyed chatting to constituents and hearing their thoughts and concerns. I am hoping to hold lots more of these sessions across the constituency and look forward to meeting as many of my constituents as I can. I’d like to thank the Parish council for helping me organise today’s event and getting me out and about in their wonderful village.”