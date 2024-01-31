Bexhill MP hosts ‘Meet your MP’ drop in at Pevensey Bay
At the lunchtime session, Huw chatted to constituents about both local issues and national policy concerns. Plenty of topics were covered in the one and a half hour meeting including: public transport and roads, healthcare, kinship carers, sea defences, Royal Mail delays and the local library service.
After the meeting, the Battle MP said: “It was great to visit Pevensey Bay this week. I very much enjoyed chatting to constituents and hearing their thoughts and concerns. I am hoping to hold lots more of these sessions across the constituency and look forward to meeting as many of my constituents as I can. I’d like to thank the Parish council for helping me organise today’s event and getting me out and about in their wonderful village.”