BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Bexhill MP visits restoration project of iconic Pevensey building

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, visited Pevensey village to learn more about an exciting project to restore one of the oldest buildings in Sussex – The Mint House.
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Mint House in Pevensey is one of the most iconic Tudor buildings in Sussex, dating back to around 1490. It is Grade II* listed by English Heritage making it one of the top 5.5 per cent buildings in the UK to have this particular listing status and is on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Huw was shown around the building by Chair of Trustees, Harriet Tait, along with some of the charity volunteers, including charity Treasurer and Wealden District Cllr, Daniel Brookbank. Harriet explained to Huw that the charity aims to restore the building and open it to the public as a unique historical visitor experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Project Manager Jo Seaman spoke to Huw about the charity’s community work, ecological commitment and inclusion programmes for the future.

Most Popular
Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, visited Pevensey village to learn more about an exciting project to restore one of the oldest buildings in Sussex – The Mint House.Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, visited Pevensey village to learn more about an exciting project to restore one of the oldest buildings in Sussex – The Mint House.
Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, visited Pevensey village to learn more about an exciting project to restore one of the oldest buildings in Sussex – The Mint House.

Huw said: “It was fascinating to see inside The Mint House and learn about its chequered and mysterious past as well as its use as a former civic building in Pevensey. It’s good to know that the Friends of the Mint House are working hard to preserve this significant local building to eventually open it up to the public.

Harriet Tait said: "It was lovely to meet Huw Merriman MP and we are delighted that he took the time to come and see us at the Mint House and chat to the team. We are very glad he enjoyed his visit not just to the Mint House, but to Pevensey."

Related topics:BexhillPevenseySussexBattleGrade II