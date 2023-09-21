Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, visited Pevensey village to learn more about an exciting project to restore one of the oldest buildings in Sussex – The Mint House.

The Mint House in Pevensey is one of the most iconic Tudor buildings in Sussex, dating back to around 1490. It is Grade II* listed by English Heritage making it one of the top 5.5 per cent buildings in the UK to have this particular listing status and is on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Huw was shown around the building by Chair of Trustees, Harriet Tait, along with some of the charity volunteers, including charity Treasurer and Wealden District Cllr, Daniel Brookbank. Harriet explained to Huw that the charity aims to restore the building and open it to the public as a unique historical visitor experience.

Project Manager Jo Seaman spoke to Huw about the charity’s community work, ecological commitment and inclusion programmes for the future.

Huw said: “It was fascinating to see inside The Mint House and learn about its chequered and mysterious past as well as its use as a former civic building in Pevensey. It’s good to know that the Friends of the Mint House are working hard to preserve this significant local building to eventually open it up to the public.