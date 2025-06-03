Bexhill MP wants post office to be run by local people

Post Office Ltd has this week announced that the former directly managed branch at Devonshire Square will now be operated by Zco Ltd, who are based in Bolton, Lanxashire.. This follows the decision by the Post Office to franchise all remaining directly managed branches as part of the ‘New Deal for Postmasters’.

The Post Office will be working with Zco over the remainder of this financial year to review the right long-term premises for the branch, which will either be at the existing site or a new site nearby.

The Post Office has said that there would be a 6-week public consultation should the decision be made to move to a new premises. They have also confirmed that should the decision be made to alter services offered by the branch, then there would a public consultation.

Dr Mullan said: “Yesterday, the Post Office announced that the Devonshire Square branch will have a new operator, Zco Ltd. Whilst it’s of course positive to hear there will be ongoing post office services at this location, we still haven't had a commitment on cash deposits which was important to local businesses and community groups.

“We have also received no details on the number of staff who will be working in the branch.

“I’m very disappointed to see that the Post Office would not consider a key local stake holder as a potential operator, and instead opted for a company which operates from Bolton with no connection to the local area.

Reacting to Mr Mullan’s statement, a Post Office spokesperson said: “We have announced that ZCO will be the new operator for Bexhill-on-Sea Post Office at the same location. We are pleased to confirm that the same range of Post Office services will be available as currently, including personal and businesses cash deposits, and this includes coin deposits.

“Existing staff are in consultation, which can last up to 90 days – therefore, nothing has been decided re staffing. We will be working with ZCO over the coming months to finalise the plans for the branch in anticipation of them taking over the branch in September 2025.

“We have engaged with MPs and unions at every step of the way from announcing plans to modernise the Post Office network in November, to confirming plans to franchise all the remaining 108 Directly Managed branches to last week’s announcement for Bexhill.

“Interested retailers were given a deadline of 3 January to register interest in operating a DMB, therefore, for fairness, we cannot consider anyone who applied after that date.

“Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office. As part of the franchise process, we focused on selecting candidates to operate the last remaining Directly Managed Branches that have a clear track record of successfully running branches and have the capacity and resources to take on branches in multiple locations. We will share details about the long-term arrangements for Bexhill Post Office with the local community once they are finalised.”

Last November the MP launched a petition for residents to sign to show their support for keeping the branch open and said: “I am firmly opposed to the closure of Bexhill Post Office. I know that it’s loss would have a big impact on the town, its residents and businesses.

"It would not just impact Bexhill residents, but also those from nearby rural local areas who cannot get the more specialised Post Office services such as passport checking and DVLA licences from the smaller branches. The staff of the Bexhill Post Office have years of extensive experience and good relationships with their regular customers. They are highly respected and valued and have made sure that Devonshire Square Post Office is an integral and important part of the Bexhill community.”

