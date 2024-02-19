Bexhill mum is determined to help others live a healthier life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tackling obesity is one of the greatest long-term health challenges this country faces. Today, around two-thirds of adults are above a healthy weight, and of these half are living with obesity. Many people who are overweight or living with obesity want to lose weight but find it hard.

Amanda from Bexhill, East Sussex was living with obesity. She said: "I was so insecure in my own skin, I hated leaving the house and distanced myself from my friends. I used to be the life and soul of the party, but gaining weight had really knocked my confidence in so many ways."

Amanda built up the courage to take her young daughter to a theme park for the day, but that trip made her realise something needed to change!

Before joining Slimming World Amanda weighed nearly 20 stone.

“I was asked to exit a ride due to my size as the safety harness would not fit. It was so embarrassing, I found a quiet bench and cried.”

"My doctor had told me on many occasions to lose weight, I tried different weight-loss programmes but I would get bored and quickly end up going back to my unhealthy eating habits. I knew that this time I needed a plan I could stick to.”

Amanda had met another mum at a local toddler group that explained how she had been losing weight with Slimming World. She explained how easy it was to follow and how it fitted in with everyday family life and social occasions. Amanda decided to look online for more information and find a local Slimming World group.

"I felt so proud, I made great habit changes whilst still enjoying normal everyday foods, the results were amazing. I couldn't believe I lost 12lbs on my first week!"

Amanda is now an award winning Slimming World consultant in Bexhill and Hastings

Amanda went on to lose more than seven-and-a-half stone in total, going from a size 28 to a size 14.

After seeing how much losing weight had helped her, Amanda decided she wanted to help other people achieve their dreams too. She trained to be a Slimming World consultant in August 2018 and now has her own Slimming World groups in Bexhill & Hastings, East Sussex.

"I love running Slimming World groups and helping people to achieve their dreams. I know how it feels to walk in their footsteps and it gives me joy to be able to help them make new healthy habits and lose weight" she says.

Amanda is more determined than ever to help others as she now launches a new group at Ore Community Centre on Thursday mornings at 9:30am from 7th March.