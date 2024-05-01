Bexhill mums on a mission to help people live healthier lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Ray and Hannah Clifford are Slimming World Consulants in Bexhill, East Sussex.

So far this year their members have lost over 5500 pounds in weight- the equivalent of 2 missiles!

Obesity costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year and is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer. Over one in four adults and 23.4% of children aged 10-11 years in England are living with obesity, placing huge pressure on the health and care system.

Amanda and Hannah reaching out to the local community

Research shows losing 10 percent of your body weight can have such a positive impact on your health.

It can help…

Reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Reduce the risk of certain cancers.

Lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Improve mobility and joint problems.

Improve asthma and reduce breathlessness.

Increase fertility.

Improve mood and self-esteem.

Amanda lost over 30% of her body weight with Slimming World and says "losing weight has helped me in so many ways. I find my mobility is much better and I can do things I never thought possible. I suffered with PSOS (Polycystic Overy Syndrome) and after losing weight I successfully became a mum to my beautiful daughter. It’s been life changing!”

Amanda and Hannah

Amanda and Hannah have awarded 41 “Club 10” awards in 2024 so far and their voyage to help more people than ever before continues.

Amanda is opening a brand new group at The Town Square Social Club, London Road, Bexhill on Wednesdays at 5:30pm and Hannah is re-launching the Sidley group at Freedom Church, Claremont Road on Tuesdays at 5:00pm.