A date has been announced when Poundland in Bexhill will be closing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said on Friday (October 24) an additional 10 Poundland stores had begun, or would shortly begin, extensive clearance sales, as they prepare for closure.

Joining other stores with clearance sales, these locations will offer reductions of up to 40 per cent, with items marked down in price until they are sold, the company added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bexhill branch at Ravenside Retail Park started its clearance sale on Thursday (October 23), with the store closing on January 5, 2026.

Poundland at Ravenside Retail & Leisure Park, Bexhill

Darren MacDonald, Poundland’s UK country manager, said: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.

“The special reductions, on top of the value we provide in every store, will help us leave locations we’re leaving with pride.

“And when we close our doors, we look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we’ll continue to operate right across the UK.”