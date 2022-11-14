Polo Piatti

It comes as an exciting collaboration between the London Mozart Players and local orchestra the Hastings Sinfonia plus 50 singers from St Richard’s Catholic college Children’s Choir, London Euphony Choir and the Libera Nos Chorus plus five solo singers: Anne Rebecca Højlund, Eleanor Grant, Rebekah Jones, Matthew Pochin and Stephen Holloway, conducted by Derek Carden. It takes place at 4pm on Sunday, November 20 at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea.

Polo said: “It is a real honour for me to have one of my major works premiered by one of the UK’s top chamber orchestras, London Mozart Players (LMP). I am sure this will be a very exciting concert, one that will be remembered for many years to come.”

Originally commissioned by the Musica Sacra organisation, Polo’s work took more than three years to be thoroughly researched and completed.

“Translating as ‘Deliver Us’ in Latin, Libera Nos aims to convey the traditional beliefs and spiritual messages of five major world religions using music and narrations inspired by Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Judaism and Islam. It has its message based upon the observation that the world has become a deeply divisive, unjust and unhappy place because we continue disconnecting from each other. Only by looking by looking for common ground and universal similarities we will find understanding and enjoy a better life for all of us on this fragile planet.”

LMP spokeswoman Anna Bennett said: “Community, education and outreach lies at the heart of LMP’s LMP by the Sea residency.

"The premiere of Libera Nos matches LMP’s commitment by bringing together an array of local talent and musicians including a specially-formed choir, the Libera Nos Chorus.”

Flynn Le Brocq, LMP chief executive, added: “Over the past two years, our residency LMP by the Sea has allowed us to reach thousands of people in Hastings and Bexhill with the transformational power of music, from the very young to the very elderly, many of whom had never experienced a classical concert before. We have been overwhelmed by the response and are so delighted to be playing a part in helping to shape and empower the future of classical music in this community.

"This concert is a concert for everyone, no matter your age, gender, race or religious belief, celebrating the talent to be found in the local community – we hope it will inspire the people of Bexhill and beyond.”

Tickets are on sale via the venue website at www.dlwp.com/event/libera-nos.