A Bexhill pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Picture Playhouse, in Western Road, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The Picture Playhouse toilets. Picture: Hugh Ardoin

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Picture Playhouse, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Sonia De Sousa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonia said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Picture Playhouse toilets. Picture: Hugh Ardoin