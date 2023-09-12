BREAKING
Bexhill recycling site to close - this is why and when

A recycling centre in Bexhill is closing.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
The site is located within Sainsbury’s car park in Buckhurst Place.

A sign has been placed in the site by Rother District Council advising members of the public to take their recyclables to alternative sites.

The centre is closing due to it being used as a site for fly tipping, the notice says.

The recycling site in Sainsbury's car park, Bexhill, will close on September 13 2023. Photo taken on September 12.The recycling site in Sainsbury's car park, Bexhill, will close on September 13 2023. Photo taken on September 12.
The recycling site in Sainsbury's car park, Bexhill, will close on September 13 2023. Photo taken on September 12.

It reads: “This recycling site will close on Wednesday, September 13. This is due to continuous and high levels of contamination caused by people dumping household waste in with the recycling and using it as a site for fly tipping. Please use your own green bin or pink sacks at home or take it to your nearest recycling site such as the Household Waste Recycling Site at Pebsham or Mountfield.”

Rother District Council has been approached for comment.

