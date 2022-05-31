Bexhill resident with impaired vision encourages others to take-up digital classes

Angela Hart, 64, was diagnosed with glaucoma when she was 36.

Now registered blind with advanced glaucoma, the former secretary was forced to give up driving in 2014 when her vision severely deteriorated.

She has refreshed her knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and Power Point, despite being unable to see anything distinctly, since signing up to free digital classes provided by Box Broadband at the Pebsham Community Hub.

She said: “My vision is foggy and I’m unable to see anything distinct. As a former secretary I can remember elements of computing but I can’t see so I signed up for help.

“This wonderful service to the community has helped me to regain my confidence in computing and I would recommend it to anyone.”

The classes are delivered by computer technician and proprietor of Comp-U-Help Bexhill Andy Lawes.

Angela added: “Andy is a really good teacher, who makes the sessions fun. I’m helping out on the InSight to Culture project for Bexhill Museum and now feel that I will be able to actually provide a positive contribution.”

Box Broadband has also donated laptops, desks and televisions.

Steve Garrood, commercial director of Box Broadband, said: “We’re delighted to know the difference these courses are making to people like Angela.