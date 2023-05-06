Edit Account-Sign Out
Bexhill residents celebrate King Charles' Coronation at big screen event - in pictures

Take a look at these pictures of Bexhill residents celebrating the King’s Coronation today (Saturday, May 6).

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 6th May 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:07 BST

Residents flocked to the seafront in their finest red, white and blue outfits to watch the Coronation on the big screen, which was organised by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and the De La Warr Pavilion.

Those in attendance have been enjoying a funfair with extra special children's attractions from Knockhatch Adventure Park, a street food festival by local hospitality and tea and cakes from the Bexhill Lions.

The festivities will continue through to this evening with a concert.

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, said: “We have teamed up with the De La Warr Pavilion to create a whole day of fantastic free family entertainment with a giant video screen showing live coverage of the royal processions and ceremonies from 9am, through to a special coronation celebration concert on the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace from 4pm to 9pm.”

See our photos of the event below.

Coronation weekend: Stella Brennan-Wright who owns The Old Bathing Station kiosk in Bexhill pictured with some of her team.

1. Bexhill Coronation celebrations

Coronation weekend: Stella Brennan-Wright who owns The Old Bathing Station kiosk in Bexhill pictured with some of her team. Photo: staff

Residents flocked to the big screen to see the Coronation.

2. Bexhill Coronation celebrations

Residents flocked to the big screen to see the Coronation. Photo: staff

Are these the most regal dogs in Bexhill?

3. Bexhill Coronation celebrations

Are these the most regal dogs in Bexhill? Photo: staff

Giant video screen showing live coverage of the Coronation, which was organised by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and the De La Warr Pavilion.

4. Bexhill Coronation celebrations

Giant video screen showing live coverage of the Coronation, which was organised by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo: staff

