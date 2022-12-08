Rock Choir Members from Bexhill have spent the past month performing on stage with world-famous classical voices Aled Jones and Russell Watson.

The ‘Rockies’ have joined the duo as special guests on their ‘Christmas with Russell and Aled’ tour, where they are performing new arrangements of beloved Christmas songs – some of which feature on the pair’s latest album release.

They have gone on to perform at all dates of the tour, with the final show taking place on Monday, December 12.

Speaking about the Bexhill choir’s first performance, its leader, Josie Black, said: “It was a magical night, we were delighted to get the call from Russell and Aled to invite us on their tour and we were proud to be able to take to the stage with them.

Bexhill Rock Choir leader Josie Black with Aled Jones and Russell Watson.

"It was an unforgettable experience and a memory our Rock Choir Members will cherish forever!”

The show features traditional carols such as O Holy Night, alongside festive favourites including White Christmas, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, and Mistletoe and Wine.

Aled Jones said: “We always have a blast on tour, so getting to sing our favourite Christmas songs together and with Rock Choir in so many stunning venues will be a real treat!”

Rock Choir was established in 2005 and has more than 33,000 members across 400 local communities in the UK.

It offers all ages an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, introducing members to feel-good pop, rock and contemporary chart songs.

