Bexhill scarecrows on show as event supports hospice

By Andy Hemsley
Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
Residents of Pages Lane, in Bexhill, raised £300 for St Michael’s Hospice when they held their sixth annual scarecrow event on Saturday (September 13).

A large number of people constructed scarecrows to raise money for charity.

Resident Val Yates organises the event, which includes a tombola, children's games and prizes for the best scarecrow.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Memish Huseyin and former Bexhill Mayor Lynn Langlands did the judging.

Lynn said: “The standard of the scarecrows is always really high, and it was great to see that the children living in the road were also taking part this year. It was a great afternoon, despite the showers.

“Pages Lane has such a community spirit, and this is such a fun activity for other members of the Bexhill community to enjoy.”

The two final winners were Taylor Swift constructed by children, and the Beekeeper, busy working on his hive.

The proceeds of the event will be going to the St Michael's Hospice. Over the last six years the Lane has supported seven different charities and raised a total of £1,450.

Lynn added: " These little local events are so special as they bring enjoyment to the community and support local charities that we desperately need. Well done to everyone."

