A school has been criticised for its ‘ridiculous and outdated’ policy after a parent said it was ‘picking and choosing’ which students can go to the annual prom.

The parent said Bexhill Academy was ‘not giving all students in Year 11 the opportunity to attend prom’.

She said: “Students have been divided into two groups and it's causing uproar among parents whose children attend the school.

“Students in Category One gets ‘first dibs’ on buying tickets and then if there are any left those students in Category 2 have a chance to purchase from what tickets are left. Unfortunately, not everyone will be lucky enough. Surely this is unfair.”

Bexhill Academy

She said a letter was sent out to all parents from the school, which has been seen by the Observer.

The letter from Farouk Tumi, vice-principal of Bexhill Academy, said: “Your child has earned the chance to purchase a ticket to this occasion as a ‘second priority’. Although they have met some of the initial criteria that was set out for Prom, some of the criteria has not been fully met, hence they have been given a ‘Second Priority’ option. This means that tickets will be available to buy from Monday, June 5 at midday, shortly after they have gone on sale to the ‘First Priority’ list. The available tickets are first come first served, and places cannot be reserved, so we encourage the purchase of tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

The parent added: "Our children have faced so much uncertainty over the years with being in lockdown during Covid, missing out on important time at school, teachers’ strikes and now their GCSEs. But Bexhill Academy doesn’t feel that all students deserve to attend their last chance of a celebration together as a year group, even though parents are left to fit the bill for the prom.

“Surely this is unfair and all students should be allowed to go to be together one last time to make memories. Why are students being singled out due to their behaviour, or not having good attendance, some due to mental health issues, learning issues, even family troubles?

"Why must it always be the grade A students that get first dibs on everything? Why must it always be the ‘perfect’ child who gets the rewards? Surely all students should given the opportunity to go and enjoy themselves, to celebrate their last 12 years in education and celebrate their future ahead?

“Bexhill Academy’s outdated way on this is ridiculous.”