Bexhill seminars for businesses

De La Warr Pavilion

The event will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Howard Martin, president of the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, said: “The purpose of this seminar is to help businesses better understand the untapped potential of a neuro-diverse workforce in today’s challenging employment climate.”

Chairing the seminar will be employment lawyer and executive board member of the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, Victoria Bevis.

She said: “There has been much talk about what the pandemic has taught us, but we can probably all agree that people and community matter, and keeping the wheels of the economy turning also matters. All of these things are connected. Recruitment shortages are a problem impacting the national economy, as well as being a local problem for businesses who supply vital services to our local community; yet there are many people with relevant skills to offer within our community who would like to work but find securing employment difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this series of seminars, we will seek to bridge the gap and help employers to connect with those job seekers by offering really practical advice and information, as well as showcasing some incredible success stories from within our own community.”

Speakers include Andrea Randall-Smith, CEO of supported employment charity Little Gate Farm; Mary Briggs, Director of not for profit business Strive Café, and Victoria Bevis, Executive Board member of the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Legal Director of EMW Law LLP.