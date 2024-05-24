Bexhill special school swimming champions

St Marys Special school and College attended the Parallel youth games in Crawley this week.

The competition was for special schools across the whole of Sussex with a range of sports and events.

St Marys took part in the swimming event which was divided into gender and age.

The young people with a range of different special needs ended up with 24 different medals.

Special school swimming champions

St Marys were also crowned relay race champions as well. St Marys has a wonderful swimming pool which so many of the young people benefit from using.

There are specialist teachers who make swimming fun, challenging and interactive, as a result the young people thrive with their confidence and abilities in the water.

The young people who attend the school are still smiling with their achievements.

