Bexhill special school swimming champions
The competition was for special schools across the whole of Sussex with a range of sports and events.
St Marys took part in the swimming event which was divided into gender and age.
The young people with a range of different special needs ended up with 24 different medals.
St Marys were also crowned relay race champions as well. St Marys has a wonderful swimming pool which so many of the young people benefit from using.
There are specialist teachers who make swimming fun, challenging and interactive, as a result the young people thrive with their confidence and abilities in the water.
The young people who attend the school are still smiling with their achievements.