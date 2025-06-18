Bexhill students brighten up empty shop with artwork

Bexhill artwork

Students from Bexhill Academy have created a vibrant piece of artwork at the historic Edinburgh Woollen Mill building in Devonshire Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mural features people walking, cycling, and enjoying some of the town’s best-known locations such as the De La Warr Pavilion, bandstand, and seafront.

Cllr Christine Bayliss, lead member for economic regeneration, said: “The art is really amazing, and I would like to thank the brilliant Bexhill students, and all those who helped to bring the project to life such as W.Ave Arts Bexhill and Lottie Norton – for their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents and visitors are now enjoying the mural as we all look forward to the building becoming a fantastic community space and new home of Rother Voluntary Action next year.”

Thanks to the District Council, which purchased the Edinburgh Woollen Mill property, the building is now undergoing a full renovation and is set to open in 2026 as a modern space for community groups and charities.

Funding for the transformation comes from the Government’s former Levelling Up fund which is now being delivered by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, as part of a £20 million pound investment awarded to the District Council.

“The new facility will make access to essential services and support much more accessible for residents of Bexhill and wider Rother,” said Cllr Bayliss. “We cannot wait for the official opening which is set for next year,” she added.