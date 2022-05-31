Bexhill teenager remembered as 'well-loved pupil', inquest hears

Bailey Worsfold, who was in Year 8 at Bexhill Academy, passed away at home on May 24 last year.

The inquest heard that the 13-year-old had plans to study marine biology at college.

In a statement read at the hearing, Bailey’s mother said her son had suffered with glandular fever from November 2019 and was off school for a long time as a result.

She said: “He was exhausted all of the time and was off school for three months. He went back to school gradually for one hour a day and just as he was going back full-time the Covid pandemic hit.”

Bailey was found in his bedroom during the night and paramedics were called, who tried to revive him.

Detective Sergeant Barry Chandler, who investigated the case, said: “Bailey’s family gave a picture that he was a happy and quiet child and had suffered from glandular fever, which led to him having time off school.

"The night before he was found he had discussions with his family about wanting to study marine biology at college. We also spoke to the school, who said he was a well-loved pupil.”

Following the teenager’s death in May last year, Catherine Davies, executive principal of Bexhill Academy, paid tribute to Bailey, saying he was a ‘very likeable young man who was quiet with a sweet-natured personality’.

Floral tributes were also left at the school by students.

Bexhill Academy also held a non-uniform day following Bailey’s death where students could wear ‘something colourful to celebrate the joy Bailey brought in his short life’.

Thousands of pounds were also raised in his memory after a Gofundme page was set up.

At today’s inquest, Bailey’s mother said her son was often anxious after the Covid pandemic hit, saying Bailey ‘would often look at Covid stats’.

She added that the ‘combination of the pandemic, social insecurity, and the glandular fever’ had affected him.