Bexhill to be transported back to the 1970s with day-long themed event featuring Abba Reunion tribute band
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roger Crouch, who was behind the Bexhill Roaring 20s event and founder of the annual Hastings Pirate Day festivities, has teamed up with Russell Nisbet to organise this year’s 70s-themed event, called Bexhill 70s Explosion, which will be held on the seafront lawns and the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday, July 20.
He said: “This summer a brand new themed event comes to Bexhill, celebrating the decade where music and fashion exploded into so many genres, never matched by any other decade.
“There will be live music, including a glam rock extravaganza, hard rock, disco and the brilliant Abba Reunion Tribute show, celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the Eurovision success. Once again a free to attend event for our community and visitors.
“There will be classic 70s vehicles on show, children's activities, a procession led by the Pipes and Drums around the town, dance workshops and a mass ‘Time Warp’ dance for everyone to join in, and much more.
“The themed events are always received well by our community and visitors, bringing fun and nostalgia. A non-stop all day event on the seafront lawns and De La Warr Pavilion for all ages. Dress up in your hippie, glam, disco or punk attire on Saturday, July 20. Let's rock the 70s!”