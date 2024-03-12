Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roger Crouch, who was behind the Bexhill Roaring 20s event and founder of the annual Hastings Pirate Day festivities, has teamed up with Russell Nisbet to organise this year’s 70s-themed event, called Bexhill 70s Explosion, which will be held on the seafront lawns and the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday, July 20.

He said: “This summer a brand new themed event comes to Bexhill, celebrating the decade where music and fashion exploded into so many genres, never matched by any other decade.

“There will be live music, including a glam rock extravaganza, hard rock, disco and the brilliant Abba Reunion Tribute show, celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the Eurovision success. Once again a free to attend event for our community and visitors.

The Abba Reunion tribute band will be at Bexhill's 70s Explosion event. Picture: Abba Reunion

“There will be classic 70s vehicles on show, children's activities, a procession led by the Pipes and Drums around the town, dance workshops and a mass ‘Time Warp’ dance for everyone to join in, and much more.