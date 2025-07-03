Bexhill’s town centre public toilets have undergone a major revamp.

The refurbished facilities in Devonshire Square were formally reopened by the town’s mayor, Paul Wilson, on Tuesday (July 1).

Bexhill’s public toilets came under new management in April this year.

The town council announced then it would be licensing and managing the facilities, taking over the running of them from Rother District Council.

On its Facebook page on Monday the town council said: “We were delighted to welcome the mayor to formally open the Devonshire Square toilets. We're proud to keep open and improve the quality of this block, and we're hopeful that residents will use it with respect and courtesy.

“The men’s, ladies and disabled facilities have all been revamped to a terrific standard, with all-new fixtures and fittings and there are now baby changing facilities in all three toilets.

“Thank you for your patience during the building works.”

In November 2023 Rother District Council closed a number of Bexhill’s public toilets over the winter as part of a cost-cutting measure.

This sparked the launch of a petition in protest that attracted hundreds of signatures.

Council bosses said they made the decision because the authority faced a £3.8 million pound shortfall in its budget for 2024/25.

The district council then went into discussion with a number of town and parish councils across Rother to see if they could take over the management of public toilets.

In April Bexhill Town Council took over the management of the toilets by Little Common Roundabout, East Parade, West Parade, Sidley, Little Common Recreation Ground, Norman’s Bay, as well as the ones in Cooden Sea Road.

The Devonshire Square toilets, leased from Network Rail and managed by the town council then underwent a refurbishment before reopening on Tuesday.