Cllr Nigel Jacklin is accused of harassment and assault without violence following an allegation dating from last September, police said.

His wife, Sheila, is also accused of harassment, Sussex Police added.

The couple are due to appear in court on April 3 to answer the charges, police said.

Nigel and Sheila Jacklin pictured on the beach in Norman's Bay in 2019

Cllr Jacklin, a market researcher and statistician, represents St Mark’s ward in Bexhill Town Council and was elected in May last year.

He is also founder of the No to Northeye group, which was set up to campaign against the Home Office’s proposals to turn the former prison and training centre into an immigration detention centre.

Cllr Jacklin is also planning to run for MP in the Bexhill and Battle constituency in this year’s General Election, representing the Independent Network, a network of independent local councillors and candidates across the UK.

He said today (Monday, March 25) that he is ‘determined’ to stand in the election this year, despite the charges.

A police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police can confirm that officers were called about an incident in Norman’s Bay on September 11 last year.

“Subsequently, Nigel Jacklin, 61, of Norman’s Bay Road, Norman’s Bay, was charged with assault and with harassment without violence.

“Sheila Jacklin, 61, also of Norman’s Bay Road, was charged with harassment without violence.