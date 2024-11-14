Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Chancellor’s inheritance tax on farmers will spell the ‘death knell’ for family-run farms, the MP for Bexhill and Battle fears.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the Budget on October 30 that from April 2026 combined business and agricultural assets worth more than £1 million would be taxed at 20 per cent.

Previously, Agricultural Property Relief (APR) meant that farmland and associated buildings could be passed to future generations free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill and Battle MP, Kieran Mullan said: “As a country we are proud of having so many of our farms being run by generations of family farmers.

Bexhill and Battle MP, Kieran Mullan

“This policy is going to be the death knell for family farms in this country.

“I have been contacted by a number of local family-fun farms in this constituency, saying this policy will hurt them badly. One farmer told me it will mean their farm will go from making a modest profit into one making a loss for 10 years when he passes it on to his children.

“Labour specifically said before the General Election that they would not change this tax.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have attracted widespread condemnation since they were unveiled.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has launched a campaign to get the decision overturned.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Farmers and growers have been left reeling from the changes announced in the budget which demonstrate a fundamental lack of understanding of how the British farming sector is shaped and managed.

“The current plans to change APR and Business Property Relief (BPR) need to be overturned and fast. Farmers are rightly angry and concerned about their future and for the future of their family farms, having been reassured by minsters in the lead up to the budget that APR and BPR changes were not on the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HM Treasury said: “The full 100 per cent relief from inheritance tax will be restricted to the first £1million of combined agricultural and business property. Above this amount, landowners will pay inheritance tax at a reduced rate of 20 per cent, rather than the standard 40 per cent.”

HM Treasury said this tax could be paid in instalments over 10 years, which would be interest free, instead of being paid immediately like other kinds of inheritance tax.

A spokesperson added: “This is on top of all the other spousal exemptions and nil-rate bands that people can access for inheritance tax too. This means that two people with farmland, depending on their circumstances, can pass on up to £3 million without paying any inheritance tax.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said: “With public services crumbling, a £22bn fiscal hole inherited from the previous government and 40 per cent of Agricultural Property Relief going to the seven per cent wealthiest claimants, we made a difficult decision to ensure the relief is fiscally sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Around 500 claims each year will be impacted and farm-owning couples can pass on up to £3m without paying any inheritance tax - this is a fair and balanced approach.”