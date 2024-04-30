Bexhill trade union members mark International Workers’ Memorial Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bexhill and Battle trades union council (BBTUC) committee, local activists and members of the public were joined by Rother District Council Labour councillors in remembering those 135 people who went out to work in the last 12 months, but never came home.

International Workers’ Memorial Day

International Workers’ Memorial Day falls on April 28 every year and is a global opportunity to remember all those who have died at work.

Members of BBTUC at Bexhill Cemetery.

Last year at least 135 people across England died just while doing their jobs – 25 were from the South East, and the youngest was aged just 19.

At 12noon, BBTUC moved to the corner of St Leonard’s Road and Wilton Road, to the memorial to Bexhill firefighter Sydney Wise.

BBTUC Chair Paul Plim paid respects to Mr Wise and read aloud the names of those 25 workers killed at work in the South East.

Bexhill fireman Sydney Wise

Remembering Sydney Wise at his memorial on St Leonard's Road.

Sydney Wise was killed in action 100 years ago this year (23 September, 1924) aged just 25. He sustained serious injuries while attending a fire at a furnishings shop on the site, and died in hospital a few days later.

BBTUC members then moved on to Bexhill Cemetery to lay a wreath at the statue commemorating Sydney Wise which is located there.

Father Robert Coates from St Augustine’s Church in central Bexhill spoke about Mr Wise – and led a prayer for all the workers who have died in the last year.

BBTUC Chair Paul Plim said: “It is shocking that in 2024 so many people go out to work – but don’t come home to their families again.

“Unions are front and centre of the campaign to make all workplaces safe for everyone.