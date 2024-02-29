Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vicky Ballinger was out with her children this week when they made the stunning discovery.

She said she found a total of eight footprints, which she said had been exposed due to high tides and heavy rains.

She took footage of the prints and uploaded the video to YouTube.

Vicky said she believes the footprints are iguanodon among others.

She said: “It's actually quite beautiful to see these amazing dinosaur footprints that my children and I found when we came on a walk. The tide and the heavy rains have washed a lot of sand away recently.

“I am 37 years old and I grew up in Bexhill and I've never seen these ones before. I think there are sauropods, iguanodon and T-Rex footprints on the beach.”

The foreshore area from Bexhill to Fairlight is well-known for the track casts and prints of dinosaurs.

Dinosaur footprints on Bexhill beach. Picture: Vicky Ballinger

In 2018, more than 85 footprints from the Cretaceous period made up of at least seven different species and including fine detail of skin and scales were uncovered by cliffs between Hastings and Fairlight.

A fossil discovered on Bexhill beach almost 20 years ago was confirmed in 2016 as a 'pickled' dinosaur brain.

The rocks Bexhill is situated on are around 140 million years old and contain the remains of the dinosaurs that used to roam its then freshwater surroundings.

Over the years the fossils of several dinosaur species have been found including Iguanodon, Megalosaurus, Baryonyx, Polacanthus and the tooth of a Velociraptor-type animal, many of which are on display at Bexhill Museum.