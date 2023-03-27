A Bexhill venue used for weddings and other functions is set to reopen soon after it stopped trading earlier this year.

Bexhill- Manor Barn and Gardens. Picture by Steve Hunnisett

The Manor Barn, based in De La Warr Road, went into liquidation in February, meaning all previously booked weddings and functions were unable to go ahead.

But the venue has now been taken over by new directors, under the name of Old Town Occasions Limited.

The company was registered with Companies House yesterday (Thursday, March 23).

A statement from the directors of Old Town Occasions Limited, shared on social media, said: “It is with great pleasure we can announce that the venue known as Manor Barn, in Bexhill Old Town, will commence operating again for the enjoyment of Bexhill residents and beyond.

"The venue, historically, was always available for a modest fee for hire. There will be a return to this ethos. As an example, if you wish to have a wedding celebration there, the hall is at your disposal plus the kitchen. This means you will be able to hire your own caterers and we would simply run the bar for you.

"We are sensitive to the current cost of living crisis and believe this return to basics will help those people who wish to celebrate in style at a beautiful location but at a budget they can control. The Manor Barn staff will be on hand to assist in any way you wish.

"Sincere apologies are due to everyone affected by the recent liquidation but unfortunately, we, the new directors, are unable to soften what must have been disastrous news.

"When Manor Barn is ready to show herself off again there will be a celebratory opening to which we shall invite those whose parties were disrupted as a small gesture of goodwill.

