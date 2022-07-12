Bexhill Wimbledon picnic enjoyed by hundreds

An “incredible atmosphere” was enjoyed by hundreds of people at Bexhill seafront last weekend as they watched the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final.

The Box Broadband Bexhill Wimbledon Picnic at the De La Warr Pavilion, a free event held in support of the Bexhill Lions charity, took place on Sunday, July 10.

During the event, around £900 was raised for Bexhill Lions, with all the punnets of strawberries and cream quickly selling out.

Hospitality vendors were also serving up a selection of Wimbledon inspired food and drinks.

Steve Garrood, commercial director for Box Broadband, said: “We could not have asked for a better turn out. It was great weather, fascinating tennis, an incredible community atmosphere and we raised money for such an amazing cause.

“It was fabulous to see the Bexhill residents come out and support us with our fundraising efforts.”

Box Broadband collaborated with the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce to host the picnic.

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Box Broadband for bringing this fantastic day to our town.

“Without Box Broadband this event simply would not have happened. Community events need the support of companies like Box Broadband who are committed to supporting the wellbeing of our residents.

“I have been organising events for years and I have never received as much positive feedback from the community as I have done for this event.